Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,704 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 159,272 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

OPI opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $308.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 714.34%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

