Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,111 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NYCB opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

