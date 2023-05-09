Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3,183.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLUE opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.83. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 7,411.12% and a negative return on equity of 130.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

