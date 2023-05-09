Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,913 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

IGT stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

