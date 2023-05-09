Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 18,356 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of ORI opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.