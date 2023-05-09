Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $885.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $260.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.81%.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

