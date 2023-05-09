Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975 over the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APP stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.94. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

