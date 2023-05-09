Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,871 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 57,226 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $737,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 71,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $609,746.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $737,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,509,880 shares of company stock worth $132,131,966 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

