Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,185 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 69.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,572 shares in the company, valued at $447,850.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,850.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,054 and have sold 84,308 shares valued at $1,510,217. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

