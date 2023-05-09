Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,463 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Luxfer by 26.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LXFR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Luxfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.