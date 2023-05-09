Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,540 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,209 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

