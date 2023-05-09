Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 280 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $46.99.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading

