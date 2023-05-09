Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,060 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 129,410 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Sanmina stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $69.28.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

