Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 37,080 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on MOD. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.25.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

