Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 415 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Novanta by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Novanta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $173.10.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.