Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 602 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

