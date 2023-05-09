Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,824 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

