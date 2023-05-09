Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 758 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

