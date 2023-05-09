Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,786 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after purchasing an additional 488,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,639,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 232,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,093 shares of company stock worth $343,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

