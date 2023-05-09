Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $421,000 Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after buying an additional 416,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,314,000 after buying an additional 125,026 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,844,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

