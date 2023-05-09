MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,901 shares of company stock worth $25,576,177. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $246.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

