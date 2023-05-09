NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NCR were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

