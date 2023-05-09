Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Insider Activity

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

