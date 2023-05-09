NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 241.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NiSource by 219.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %

NiSource stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

