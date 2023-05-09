NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $668,538,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $22,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,030,000 after purchasing an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $6,974,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.81.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 31.83% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

