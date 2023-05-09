O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:OI opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

