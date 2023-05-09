Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

