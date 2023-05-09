Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $127.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.59 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 714.34%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

