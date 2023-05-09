Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.2 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.