Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,133 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 128.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Articles

