Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,096 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.40. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

