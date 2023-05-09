Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,228,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,901 shares of company stock worth $25,576,177. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB stock opened at $246.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.26. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

