Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,088 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the software’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,300 shares of the software’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,718 shares of company stock worth $21,987,353. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -92.67, a P/E/G ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Stories

