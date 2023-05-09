Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,972,010,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GitLab by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

GitLab Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of -0.31. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

