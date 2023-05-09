Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $225,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ JD opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

