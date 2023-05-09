Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,488,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 619,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 62,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 million, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 million. Analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.

