Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,241 shares of company stock worth $5,238,307. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graco Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Graco’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

