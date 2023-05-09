Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DMC Global by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DMC Global by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

DMC Global Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $343.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.70 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. DMC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.