Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 11.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 131.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Affirm by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFRM stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.17.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

