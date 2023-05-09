Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

