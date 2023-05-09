Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 352,405 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 389,615 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 2.9 %

PRVA opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $456,366.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,718,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $30,856.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $456,366.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,718,012 shares in the company, valued at $143,750,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,008 shares of company stock worth $11,450,015. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Securities raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

