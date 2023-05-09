Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,947 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,947 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $177.46 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.03 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

