Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,810 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Syneos Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.