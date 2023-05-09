Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 81,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,529,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 227.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

