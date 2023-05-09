OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSUR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

