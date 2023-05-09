OraSure Technologies (OSUR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. OraSure Technologies has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OraSure Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OSUR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
