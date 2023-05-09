Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,769,000 after purchasing an additional 193,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after acquiring an additional 348,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $847.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

