Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 252,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4,886.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBNK stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $847.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

