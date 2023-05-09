Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

