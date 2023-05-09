Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $415.00 at Robert W. Baird

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $334.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.03.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

