Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $85,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,812 shares of company stock worth $668,802. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

